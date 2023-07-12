Geneva Partners LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates comprises approximately 3.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDRR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of FDRR stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. 9,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $42.81.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

