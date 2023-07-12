Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.