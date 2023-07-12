Geneva Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,514 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,514 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.89.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day moving average is $199.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.07, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

