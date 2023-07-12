Geneva Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000.

QUAL traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.65. 968,360 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

