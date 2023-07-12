Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.22. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 9,364 shares trading hands.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 265.95% and a negative net margin of 71.15%.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

