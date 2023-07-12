Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.13

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 25715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 104,707 shares of company stock worth $7,131,641 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,849 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.