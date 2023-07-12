GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at $315,270,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GMS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,083,000 after buying an additional 136,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in GMS by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.83.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.