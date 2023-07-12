GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $92.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $1,072,436. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,574,000 after buying an additional 163,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

