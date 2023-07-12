GogolCoin (GOL) Trading 9.5% Higher This Week

GogolCoin (GOL) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. GogolCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.90 million and approximately $231,008.87 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GogolCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GogolCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GogolCoin’s genesis date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

