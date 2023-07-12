Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.02

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.02 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 19182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

