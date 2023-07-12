Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.71

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

