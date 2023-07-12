Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.
Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.
