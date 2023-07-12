Grin Price Tops $0.0356 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $456,289.29 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,799.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00315020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00930266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00534959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00061794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00130562 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

