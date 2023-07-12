Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 64.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

