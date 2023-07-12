Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1566 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Halfords Group Price Performance

Shares of HLFDY stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLFDY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

