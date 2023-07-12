Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €198.20 ($217.80) and last traded at €197.80 ($217.36). 19,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €192.60 ($211.65).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €251.81.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

