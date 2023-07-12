Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) to Issue $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROWM opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66.

