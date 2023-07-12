Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.80

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.80 and traded as high as $46.13. Hawkins shares last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 60,087 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Hawkins Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $972.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $228.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $17,272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

