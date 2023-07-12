Head to Head Analysis: NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NexImmune and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexImmune 0 2 1 0 2.33 Precigen 0 1 3 0 2.75

NexImmune presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 784.02%. Precigen has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 762.07%. Given NexImmune’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexImmune is more favorable than Precigen.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NexImmune has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.2% of NexImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of NexImmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Precigen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexImmune and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A -143.12% -115.80% Precigen 106.83% -61.83% -30.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexImmune and Precigen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$62.51 million ($2.31) -0.12 Precigen $26.91 million 11.01 $28.32 million N/A N/A

Precigen has higher revenue and earnings than NexImmune.

Summary

Precigen beats NexImmune on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a candidate targeted against HPV-associated malignancies, which is in preclinical stage. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and Lactococcus lactis, a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch Therapeutic System, an inducible gene switch system that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; tissue-specific promoters; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; and Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

