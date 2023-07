Head to Head Contrast: Adacel Technologies (AELTF) and Its Peers

Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) is one of 304 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Adacel Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adacel Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adacel Technologies N/A N/A -15.01 Adacel Technologies Competitors $417.84 million -$10.75 million 553.69

Adacel Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Adacel Technologies. Adacel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adacel Technologies N/A N/A N/A Adacel Technologies Competitors -31.93% -240.19% -7.91%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Adacel Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adacel Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adacel Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Adacel Technologies Competitors 435 1738 3895 23 2.58

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Adacel Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adacel Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adacel Technologies rivals beat Adacel Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Estonia, and Australia. It operates through Systems and Services segments. The Systems segment is involved in the sale of advanced systems, technical software, and hardware. The Services segment includes development and support, and field technical services. The company also offers Aurora air traffic management (ATC) solution for providing oceanic, procedural, and mixed surveillance airspace control; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots. In addition, it provides REVAL virtual ATC tower system that delivers digital tower operational solutions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Port Melbourne, Australia.

