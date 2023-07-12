Head to Head Review: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Sprott.

11.3% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -186.19% -15.91% -11.75% Sprott 14.13% 6.75% 4.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Sprott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 2.85 -$260.73 million ($1.19) -1.56 Sprott $145.18 million 5.98 $17.63 million $0.74 45.28

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprott beats Bitfarms on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms



Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Sprott



Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

