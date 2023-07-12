Head to Head Review: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) vs. Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NaaS Technology and Newegg Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Newegg Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Newegg Commerce has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 207.02%. Given Newegg Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newegg Commerce is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Newegg Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $114.50 million 10.57 -$817.34 million N/A N/A Newegg Commerce $1.72 million 249.65 -$57.43 million N/A N/A

Newegg Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

Volatility and Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats NaaS Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products. It also provides Xbox, PlayStation, home networking, server and components, smart home products, car electronics, motorcycles and ATV, wheels and tires, home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, fitness, and sports and health products. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

