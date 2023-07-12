Head to Head Survey: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Franklin Street Properties and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Portland Estates 3 1 2 0 1.83

Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $572.50, indicating a potential upside of 11,536.18%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 4.75% 1.00% 0.61% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.02 $1.09 million $0.07 23.29 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Great Portland Estates on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

