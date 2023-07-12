HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Shares Down 1.4%

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €23.68 ($26.02) and last traded at €23.94 ($26.31). Approximately 789,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,241% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.27 ($26.67).

HFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.78) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

