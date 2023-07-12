High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.34 and traded as low as C$1.26. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 15,500 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.05.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.53 million for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.76% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, research analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

About High Arctic Energy Services

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.89%.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

