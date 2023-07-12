Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.03

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

