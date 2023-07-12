Horizen Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.12 or 0.00026740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $112.79 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,895,381 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

