Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

