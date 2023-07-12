Hoya Topco, Llc Sells 2,400,000 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $18,432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hoya Topco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of SEAT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 340,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.94. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

