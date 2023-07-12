HSBC Downgrades Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) to Hold

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 625 ($8.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPEAF stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.