HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given New GBX 675 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 675 ($8.68) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.97) to GBX 800 ($10.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($11.58) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 730 ($9.39) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $735.00.

Shares of HSBC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,754. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 355.1% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

