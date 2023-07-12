HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $540.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $544.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.95.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.