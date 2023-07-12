Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.30

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 5167075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$19.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.80 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 163.29%. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

