IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Up 6.7%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 991,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,669,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 11.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.