IFG Advisory LLC Sells 105 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 441.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 140,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 97,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $365,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Shares of DFS opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

