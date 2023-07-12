Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$80.00 by UBS Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$80.00 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.80.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.54. The company had a trading volume of 819,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,726. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$15.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

