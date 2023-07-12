Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.76.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

