Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Five stocks we like better than Infinity Pharmaceuticals
