Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 7.4%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. 55,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 383,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.79.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 90.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

