Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.3% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NJAN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

