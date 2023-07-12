Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total transaction of $1,681,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,512,757.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.34. 1,638,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,339. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

