Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $1,103,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312,099 shares in the company, valued at $978,285,725.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $1,083,720.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.71. 159,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,499. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $140.41.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

