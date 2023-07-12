Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saugata Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00.

SPGI stock traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,280. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $409.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.04.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

