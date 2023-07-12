Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 9.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VIG traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.22. 637,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,450. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average is $155.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

