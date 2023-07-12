Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

