Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 932 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,454,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

