Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.83 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $11.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00013578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,251,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,783,158 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

