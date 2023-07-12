Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $12.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.81. The stock had a trading volume of 394,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $439.92 and its 200 day moving average is $424.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

