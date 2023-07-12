Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $11.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $475.44. The company had a trading volume of 722,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.92 and a 200 day moving average of $424.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

