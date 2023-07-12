Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of INUV opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.09. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

