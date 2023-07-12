Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

PSR opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.81. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

